Severance season 2 finale: Did someone die?

It felt abundantly clear entering the Severance season 2 finale that the producers had some major twists and turns planned. A death was not out of the question.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s just go ahead and note that the specific death we saw on the series was pretty far from expected. The same goes for how it happened. (Of course, there are spoilers ahead.)

The name of the (seemingly) deceased within the finale is none other than Mr. Drummond, the high-powered Lumon executive who took it upon himself to try and sacrifice one of Lorne’s goats upon the completion of Cold Harbor. (Seriously.) However, Lorne fought back and Drummond lashed out at Mark for interrupting his plans. Desperate to save Gemma, Adam Scott’s character did what he had to do … but he actually did not kill him until a freak accident in the elevator.

With Drummond now gone, everything at Lumon changes. The good news is that amidst all the violent chaos, Mark was able to get Gemma out of the building. However, his Innie chose to stay behind, largely as a means to ensure that he could be with Helly. This means that the future for Outie Mark is very-much up in the air, given the fact that the company may not want him to go. Also, Jame Eagan seems to have big plans for Helly, given that he sees Kier within her. Because of this very-bizarre observation, he may think that Mark is suddenly important to his own end goal.

In general, it is fair to come out of the Severance finale feeling many things — this was shocking and surprisingly violent, but also meaningful at other moments. Wasn’t this almost everything you would want from this world?

