Found season 2 episode 17 return date over at NBC

Following tonight’s new episode over on NBC, do you want to get a Found season 2 episode 17 return date? What about some story details?

The first order of business that we really should do here is go ahead and get the bad news out of the way here. There is no new installment of the drama on March 27. Instead, the plan here is to see Shanola Hampton and the rest of the cast back on April 3. “Missing While Manipulated” looks to be the title of this story, though we are well-aware that these things can very-much change over time.

Do you want to learn a little more now about what the future could hold? Then we suggest that you check out the full Found season 2 episode 17 synopsis right now:

04/03/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : An emotional father takes drastic measures to find his missing son, causing Gabi to be caught in his crosshairs. M&A races against the clock to uncover the truth. Margaret makes a shocking revelation about Sir’s accomplice. TV-14

Something else that is worth noting here…

There is a new episode set on April 10 and after that, there will be a slight change with an installment coming up on April 14. The reason for this is because on April 17, NBC is going to air the season 5 premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime — after that, the show is heading over to Peacock, where it will stream exclusively for the remainder of the season.

Remember that throughout the remainder of the season, the best thing that you can do is watch live — and beyond just that, tell some of your friends to do the same! We’ll have to wait and see if NBC wants a season 3 or not, and they only have a few weeks in order to figure things out.

