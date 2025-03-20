Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10: ‘Sophisticated Ladies’

After tonight’s big 9-1-1 crossover event, do you want to learn more about Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10? Well, there is so much to be excited about!

In general, one of the great things about the Joshua Jackson series is that each installment can really be its own world because of all the different passengers that come on board the ship. Sure, there are some ongoing stories but at the same time, we’re well-aware that there are difficult challenges every single time … and that is a part of the fun!

Here is what we can say now about Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10 — the title here is “Sophisticated Ladies,” and the synopsis sets the stage:

Tristan strives to prove himself to Avery, while Captain Massey is shaken by shocking news. Meanwhile, Sophisticated Ladies Week brings a disruptive passenger onboard, while the crew navigates the delicate care of a terminal patient.

One of the things that we’re going to be seeing moving forward here is whether or not these “sophisticated” characters are really that much so. Also, we do tend to think that this is one of those Avery stories that is certainly much-needed at this given moment in time.

So what about the long-term future here?

Well, let’s hope that the crossover does its intended purpose at the moment in working to ensure ratings go up — and we certainly hope that there will be a season 2. There are a lot of major questions at this point, especially with a 9-1-1: Nashville spin-off in the works. It could easily take over the Doctor Odyssey timeslot, but at the same time, the folks at ABC may have some sort of other super-creative plan at this particular moment.

What do you most want to see moving into Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10 when it airs?

Do you think the premise stands out in a big way? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

