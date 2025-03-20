Is Elsbeth new tonight on CBS, March 20, 2025?

Is Elsbeth new tonight on CBS? We certainly think that there is a demand for more storylines and/or fantastic cases.

Now, here here is where we do have to come in with some of the bad news: There is no new installment of the Carrie Preston series tonight. The plan is for new installments to air on Thursday, April 3. Why the wait? Well, that is very much due to the NCAA Tournament, which has taken over CBS’ schedule for both this week and next. This is a pretty common occurrence this time of year so from that vantage point, it is not all that much of a surprise.

So while you do wait for the series to return, why not share more intel on what lies ahead? If you look below, you can see synopses that set the stage for Elsbeth and its future…

Season 2 episode 16, “Hot Tub Crime Machine” – After a man’s suspicious death in a hot tub, Elsbeth consults his wife, Freya (Mary-Louise Parker), a decluttering guru whose less-is-more philosophy and controlling personality appear at odds with her “throuple” relationship, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, April 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 2 episode 17, “Four Body Problem” – Elsbeth visits the historic and elite funeral home owned by Arthur Greene Jr. (David Alan Grier) when his conspiracy-minded nephew goes missing. Meanwhile, Elsbeth continues to adjust to Kaya’s new role and works the case with a chatty new hire, Officer Chandler (Ethan Slater), on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, April 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

