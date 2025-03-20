The Residence season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the launch of the first season today at Netflix, what are the chances of The Residence season 2 actually happening?

Well, the first thing that is absolutely worth noting here is simply that this show hails from the Shondaland umbrella, and doesn’t that always guarantee at least a certain modicum of success? We at least tend to think so. It builds some buzz and beyond that, you have a big star at the center here in Uzo Aduba of Orange is the New Black fame.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Now if you do want to learn more about the series itself and have not heard of it before, we do think that the full synopsis per Netflix should help:

132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.

As per the future…

Well, let’s just say there is a great chance that The Residence does come back if the viewership is there. Now, the first season did have resolution but at the same time, we’ve seen shows like Only Murders in the Building where there is a new whodunnit year after year. We tend to think that the next month or two will be essential to determining the future. Just remember here that it is not solely about how many people watch the first season. Instead, it also very-much about how many people check it out the whole way through. That will tell Netflix that there is an extreme amount of enthusiasm in seeing the show come back for another chapter.

Now, let’s just hope that the viewership lives up to the hype, and that the series does not get lost in the extreme amount of competition out there.

Do you think there is a good chance of The Residence season 2 happening at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







