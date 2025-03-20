Is Matlock new tonight on CBS, March 20, 2025?

Is Matlock new tonight on CBS? We certainly do not blame anyone who wants more of the Kathy Bates series, and sooner rather than later. So far we’d consider this to be one of the best overall surprises of the 2024-25 TV season, both in terms of its twists and also the overall performances of the cast.

Now, this is where we do share some of the bad news: There is no new episode tonight. Also, the same goes for next week, as well. Just like with the remainder of CBS’ primetime lineup, the show is off the air due to the NCAA Tournament. The plan is for the entire lineup to come back on April 3 and from there on out, there should be a handful of great stories ahead. Be prepared for twists and turns, and also hopefully some answers concerning what Matty has been chasing for most of the season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can check out the full Matlock season 1 episode 16 synopsis with other insight on what is to come when the show returns:

“The Johnson Case” – Olympia tries to impress the partnership board by taking on a complicated murder case, on MATLOCK, Thursday, April 3 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What else can we share at this point?

We’ll go ahead and keep it pretty simple: The plan is for the season to wrap up with a two-hour finale on April 17. We know that it will be coming back for another season, and that likely means that we are going to see some sort of huge cliffhanger at the end. Be prepared accordingly.

Related – Get some other discussions now about Matlock and what the future could hold

What do you most want to see on Matlock when the show comes on the air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







