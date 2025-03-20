Harley Quinn season 6: Is it renewed, canceled at Max?

Following the arrival of the big season 5 finale this week, is there a chance that a Harley Quinn season 6 renewal happens? Or, have we reached the end of the line for the DC animated comedy?

Ultimately, at this point this feels like one of those situations that feels like a legitimate toss-up. It is a blessing for almost any show at this point to make it to a season 5, especially on a streaming service. Meanwhile, this particular show (which features the voices of Kaley Cuoco and Lake Bell, among others) is also fortunate to still be on when you do consider all of the changes that have transpired within DC Studios over the past few years. This is hardly a part of the James Gunn – Peter Safran canon, and we know that there’s been a ton of consolidation.

For the moment, here is at least some of what we can say — it does seem as though the producers want there to be more! While Max has not confirmed anything at present, everyone is waiting with bated breath to see what they decide.

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Dean Lorey noted that they are still hoping for more, but the end of season 5 could function as a series finale if the need arises:

“I mean, in my mind it’s not a series finale. I don’t think any of us making it want it to be a series finale … But it is the end of Season 5, so if that were to be it, I think it is a nice series finale.”

We know that there are a lot of loose ends currently tied up, but here is where we remind you that Harley Quinn is the sort of show that could come up with something more right away in the event the situation arises. We hardly think there is any major cause for concern there.

