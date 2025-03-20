The Pitt season 1 episode 12 sneak peek: The crisis begins

In just a matter of hours, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into The Pitt season 1 episode 12 — and it could be absolute chaos.

After all, consider some of what we saw at the end of this past episode: We learned about an active shooter at PittFest, which means that there is about to be a massive influx of patients to the hospital all at the same time. So many details are going to be unclear at the top of this story, and for Robby and the other doctors, it is going to be a race against time.

If you head over to Entertainment Weekly now, you can see an extended preview for this episode where Robby briefs the staff on what is coming and really, they have a matter of minutes until a number of victims turn up. A lot of patients in the ER at present need to be moved, and everyone needs to do what they can to recharge in a tiny amount of time.

As for whether or not David is responsible for the shooting, that remains to be seen. We know that he was threatening a number of women prior to this happening, and that McKay recently called the police out of concern. Meanwhile, there are reinforcements coming into the Pitt in the form of Dr. Jack Abbott (Shawn Hatosy), who you saw back at the start of the season. We know that he was struggling with the weight of the job in the premiere after a long night shift but now, he may have to put some of that side. Everything is about to change at the hospital, and it could throw everyone into utter chaos.

