The Boys prequel Vought Rising casts Blue Bloods alum

We’ve known for a while that a prequel to The Boys is coming to Prime Video in Vought Rising starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash. Why not add another name to the list now?

According to a new report coming in right now from Variety, you are going to have a chance to see former Blue Bloods recurring player Will Hochman (Joe Hill) on the prequel in a role that remains currently unclear. What we know is that Hochman has an affinity for doing action sequences while bringing human elements to his roles; we do tend to think that he could end up becoming a key part of this world!

In general, the idea for Vought Rising seems to be all about the early days of superheroes within the greater Vought world, which is why both Soldier Boy (Ackles) and Stormfront (Cash) are going to be a big part of it. We tend to think that the show is going to be every bit as over-the-top and insane as what we’ve seen from both the original and Gen V, which should be back for a season 2 a little bit later this year.

If there is a downside in the prequel…

Well, let’s just say it is the fact that we could be waiting a long time to see it. The Boys is currently filming and we don’t know if Vought Rising can start until after it is done; after all, Ackles is a series regular on both shows, so it feels more or less impossible for him to balance them both! If we see the prequel at any point before 2027, we would consider that to be a wonderful surprise.

