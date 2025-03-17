The Boys season 5 premiere date: A March 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get some more good news on The Boys season 5 between now and the end of March?

Of course, we know that there are so many reasons to be stoked for what is the final chapter of the comic-book adaptation. Remember that the season is kicking off with absolute chaos around every corner, given that Homelander now has effectively taken over a big chunk of the government. Most of the heroes have been captured, and it may be up to Annie to try and rescue them — and hopefully get A-Train on her side and out of hiding.

So is there a chance that we are going to hear more news on a premiere date this month? It would be awesome but at the same time, it feels pretty darn unlikely. This is a show that is actively in production and at this point, you have to remember that there is a significantly long post-production period that is coming after the fact. We have Gen V coming later this year, and that is the real reason why we probably will not be seeing The Boys back until at least spring or summer of 2026. The only news we could get this month is tied to casting.

So what is the long-term future of the brand going to be?

Well, just remember that even after The Boys ends, you are also going to be seeing a prequel in Vought Rising coming after the fact. Meanwhile, there is no evidence that Gen V will be ending anytime soon, and then The Boys: Mexico is a project that has been in development for quite some time. (It’s been a while since we’ve heard more news about it.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

