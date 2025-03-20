1923 season 2 ratings hint more spin-offs, prequels are coming

Following 1923 season 2 on Paramount+, we certainly know that the hope is that more prequels or spin-offs are coming. A modern-day Yellowstone series in The Madison has already been filmed, and that is without even thinking about the proposed Beth – Rip series that seems to be in the works. Meanwhile, there has been discussion of a 1944 prequel alongside some other projects.

While we cannot say too much about some of these other off-shoots as of yet, we can at least note this: The performance of the Helen Mirren – Harrison Ford series is off the charts, at least according to some ratings information released by the streaming service.

According to a report from TVLine, viewership of the season so far is on track to overtake season 1 by about 56%, at least when it comes to the metrics that Paramount+ uses. It is taking into account the first four episodes and seven-day viewing figures so far. Now, it can be confusing exactly how a view is defined since this is not traditional reporting … but that does not matter too much here. The biggest thing that does is simply that 1923 season 2 is a hit, and that the long wait between seasons did not hurt it by any measurement.

Ultimately, the only reason we may not be hearing too much more about more of the Yellowstone world right now is how busy Taylor Sheridan is at present. While this is airing he is working on Landman season 2. Meanwhile, new seasons of Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King (which he executive-produces) are both currently in production. Sheridan is absolutely one of the busiest guys in the business, and there is no evidence out there to suggest that this will be changing within the relatively near future.

