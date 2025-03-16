1923 season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Spencer’s journey back home

Next week on 1923 season 2 episode 5, you are going to have a chance to see a story titled “Only Gunshots to Guide Us.” Is there more to share here on what is ahead?

Well, first and foremost, let’s go ahead and note here that for Spencer Dutton, is there some element of hope at the moment? You can easily argue that after the run-in with the Sheriff, his escape, and a whole lot more. In between warmer weather and him starting to get ever closer to home, we do think that there are some reasons for hope. Of course, this does not mean the journey will stay easy for him — or for Alexandra as well, given some of what she has gone through already.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Want to learn something more about what is to come? Then go ahead and check out the full 1923 season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

The search for Teonna continues; Alexandra and Spencer find their footing on two different trains.

We know that when Spencer does potentially arrive back in Montana, of course it is going to look and feel rather different from what he’s seen in the past — and that is regardless of what happens to Jacob and Cara alone. We’ve noted on a number of cases that we’re going to see the ranch survive but at the same time, that does not guarantee that they remain the ones in charge of it! There is still a certain amount of uncertainty that is out there at this point, and you have to be more than a little bit aware of that in advance.

We are at the halfway point of 1923 season 2 at this point — by virtue of that, we do tend to think that everything is going to get more and more dangerous the rest of the way.

What do you most want to see moving into 1923 season 2 episode 5 when it does eventually air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







