The Big Bang Theory – Max spin-off gets Stuart-focused title

We’ve known for a little while now that a spin-off for The Big Bang Theory could be coming to Max down the road. Now, it seems we know a little more about its focus!

According to a new report from Deadline, the current title for the potential series (which still needs a formal green light) is Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. This is a reminder that Kevin Sussman’s character will be the primary focus of the show, which makes some sense given the fact that the comic-book store owner was a pretty significant part of the original sitcom. We know that he struggled to keep his shop afloat for most of the series’ run, so we are hardly shocked that he could still be fumbling his way through life.

For those who have not heard as of yet, Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert Kibbler) and John Ross Bowie (Barry Kripke) are all set to potentially co-star in the new series, which makes sense given that they were all interesting recurring characters on The Big Bang Theory. We have yet to hear much confirming the return of a major OG cast member (think Sheldon, Penny, Raj, Howard, Bernadette, Leonard, or Amy), but we do tend to think that it could happen at some point.

The biggest thing that Warner Bros. and Max have to hope about now is that they are able to move this series forward at a somewhat steady pace. If that happens, there is at least a chance it could surface by the end of the year. After all, multi-camera sitcoms (if this is indeed that) do not require some incredibly long post-production time. By virtue of that, everything should be able to move fairly quickly. We’ve been wanting a present-day series like this for quite some time, even if we have the prequel Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage currently airing on CBS.

