The Big Bang Theory spin-off: Would Kaley Cuoco appear?

For those who are not aware, earlier this month there was news that The Big Bang Theory is getting closer to an official spin-off at Max. Note that this is not meant to be another prequel like Young Sheldon or Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Instead, the plan is to tell a story here with Stuart, Denise, and Bert — three supporting characters from the original show — front and center.

Given that this could seemingly be set within the present day, there is at least a chance here to feature some of the original cast again. Jim Parsons has already noted that he doesn’t see himself returning for at least the time being — so what about Kaley Cuoco? Well, this is where things could get interesting.

In an interview with People, the former series star indicated that he’d be happy to play Penny again at some point:

“I spent 12 years playing that role, and it really set off my career … I owe a lot to that character, to that show, to [creator] Chuck Lorre. It was some of the best years of my life, and some of the most fun I’ve ever had. … I would absolutely reprise that role. 100 percent.”

Given that Cuoco has a great relationship with both Warner Bros. and also Max (who starred in The Flight Attendant there for two seasons), we do think there’s a chance that this eventually happens. It could end up really just coming down to coming up with the right story for her, but it makes all the sense in the world for this to happen.

As for other possible cameos…

Johnny Galecki has shied away from the spotlight the past couple of years, so his potential availability is a question mark. However, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg at least feel possible, and the same could go for Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik. (Granted, Rauch is the star of another comedy in Night Court.)

Are you excited to watch a full-on spin-off for The Big Bang Theory?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







