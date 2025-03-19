Good Cop / Bad Cop season 1 episode 6: ‘Explosions’

As we prepare to see Good Cop / Bad Cop season 1 episode 6 on The CW, is there anything to be excited about at this point?

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note that “Explosions” is the title for this hour. This is one of those episodes that seems to be really based on trying to shock all of us as viewers, and throw some characters for a loop. We are far enough into the series at this point that you do know who the characters are. However, at the same time, there is a still room to better understand what makes you tick.

Below, you can check out the full Good Cop / Bad Cop season 1 episode 6 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

An explosive family secret sends shockwaves through the Hickmans, but they must put their tensions aside when Eden Vale becomes the target of a sabotage attack. Leighton Meester, Luke Cook and Clancy Brown star (#106). The episode was written by Steve Toltz and directed by Anne Renton.

What more is left?

Well, there are not a number of other episodes remaining in the show and by virtue of that, every single story has to matter perhaps more than ever. The long-term future here also does still remain up in the air; The CW has not revealed what more is coming! Perhaps the biggest thing that the network can hope for here is that Meester’s popularity could end up offering a boost to the show long-term, especially since this is not a network with a huge promotional budget. You have to work a little bit harder to get people to check out what you are bringing to the table.

