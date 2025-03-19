Survivor 50: Do not expect Parvati Shallow in cast

While we know that Survivor 50 could be bringing a number of iconic past contestants into the fray, do not expect more Parvati Shallow.

Is this a surprise? Not really. She already appeared back on season 40 a.k.a. Winners at War, and she’s made so many appearances now that a lot of her story in the game has been told. She’s also been busy with a number of other reality shows, whether it be The Traitors or Deal or No Deal Island, which she was just eliminated from last night.

Speaking to TV Insider, Shallow made it pretty clear her plans when asked about Survivor 50:

No, you’re not gonna see me out there.

Do we think that she is going to be fading from the spotlight? Hardly, given that she is getting more into producing and she is one of those players who can use her clout and experience to do some other things. Interestingly, she was on the same Deal or No Deal Island season as Dr. Will Kirby, who made it abundantly clear that he was retiring from reality TV following that season.

We will go ahead and say the following as a general rule at this point — we are not altogether sure that we need to see a lot of four-time players on Survivor 50, mostly because they would all be gigantic threats and it feels like at a certain point you’re just going to hit diminishing returns. Also, someone like Parvati has not only won the game, but also came really close to winning it a second time. When you really think about it, just how much does she have to prove to anyone at this point? She should only come back if she really feels like she’d get something great out of it.

