Survivor 50 vote opens for tribe colors, final 4 fire-making, rice

Not only was tonight the big premiere of Survivor 48 on CBS, but there is something big we can share for Survivor 50 as well!

For those who are not currently aware, this upcoming season is operating from a twist known as In the Hands of the Fans, where the audience is getting a chance to vote on a number of elements that may or may not be implemented into the game.

So what are the elements that are up for voting now over at the link here? Well, consider some of the following…

Tribe Colors – This is purely aesthetic and honestly, none of the options feel that radical or different.

Rice or No Rice – Are the contestants going to start with something, or will they have to earn it in some way? Personally, we don’t mind letting them have rice since hunger can lead to exhaustion and less active play.

Final Four Fire-Making – Should this be kept, or go back to a vote like in the earlier seasons? We really want this to go away personally, since the game right now makes it that you can have immunity idols until final five Tribal Council and then just win fire-making. It negates having a good social game.

A Live Reunion or an Aftershow – This comes down to preference. The live shows are fun, but can also be tainted somewhat by social media and some other things that happen after filming. The aftershow is in a way more organic, and from CBS’ standpoint they probably prefer it for price reasons.

Do we still feel like this theme is a way for CBS to spare themselves fan anger over twists that may or may not be popular? Sure, but it should also be fun to see at least what other categories are going to be up for voting…

What sort of twists do you want to see on Survivor 50?

