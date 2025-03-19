The Rookie season 7 episode 10: Was Seth fired for good?

Following the events of The Rookie season 7 episode 10, has the show rid itself of the Seth character for good? What happened here?

Well, we don’t have to beat around the bush any longer, as we’ve known for a while that the guy was up to something … and that apparently included claims of his cancer being back. There was an alarm bell that went off first and foremost courtesy of an oncologist but then, at the end of the episode, he refused to have his blood taken. He claimed that he would sue the department but in the end, there’s really nothing he can do here. This is a move that amounts to his immediate dismissal from the force.

Now, does his dismissal really mean he will be gone forever? He could still turn up at some point for vengeance (we presume), but we don’t exactly think that he’s going to be putting on a badge again. Not only was that bridge burned, but it was also then thrown into a metaphorical incinerator.

As we look towards the future…

Are we going to have a chance to see some more great characters in the rookie role? Seth was clearly an example of someone not meant for the LAPD for so many reasons and this was a story the producers wanted to tell; yet, we could see some others finding a way to cut it and be on longer. The challenge for a show like The Rookie is that ultimately, they can only keep so many people on-screen at the same exact time.

