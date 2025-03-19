Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 3/19/25?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? To go along with that, is there more that we can also say about Chicago PD and Chicago Fire?

Without further ado here, let’s just go ahead and share the bad news — mostly for the sake of getting it out of the way now. There are no new episodes within the One Chicago world tonight; however, this is at least the final week of the hiatus and after that, there’s a lot of great stuff to look forward to across the board!

If you do want to get some more thoughts on the next three episodes, be sure to check out the synopses below…

Chicago Med season 10 episode 16, “Poster Child” – 03/26/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : When her former patient returns to Med, Goodwin learns that time doesn’t heal all wounds. Frost and Charles treat a patient struggling with his sexuality. Lenox and Abrams work to save a woman who has been in a coma for 20 years. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 16, “In the Rubble” – 03/26/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : In the face of adversity, Pascal searches for justice. Violet struggles to write a letter to Carver. Damon returns to the floater pool hoping to secure a permanent spot at 51. TV-14

Chicago PD season 12 episode 16, “Seen and Unseen” – 03/26/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Burgess’s memory recall is put to the test following a deadly incident at her local diner. TV-14

What lies ahead beyond these?

Well, let’s just note here that there are going to be new episodes in early April, as well — that includes one that is going to be very much about Archer, which is certainly exciting for us. We also know that episodes should carry through until May … and we certainly hope that there will be some renewal news announced before then.

