Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 11: Is Parvati eliminated?

We knew entering tonight’s Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 11 that there was a good chance Parvati would be eliminated. After all, she was playing in Deal or No Deal at the start of the episode and just by virtue of that alone, there was a good chance she’d be out.

Now we’ve said this before, but it does still hold some weight — getting money at this point is secondary. If you want to stay in the game, you just need to play the odds and take a good deal when it is offered to you. Through the first couple of deals, Parvati did not get a good offer to leave the game.

So did that ever happen? In the end, not so much — she never got a better chance than 50-50. She ended up taking a deal for $500,001 … so did that turn up to be a smart decision? As it turned out no, but Parvati was eliminated in fourth place. Who saw that coming? Ironically, she left in a similar spot to Boston Rob, mostly in that they both were safe a lot of the competition and eliminated close to the end.

So the final three proved here to be Lete, David, and CK.

What did you think about the events of Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

