Severance season 3: Could Miss Huang return?

We do recognize that at the time of this writing, there is no official renewal for a Severance season 3 — yet, isn’t it a sure thing?

For the time being, we are entering this finale with the utmost confidence that we are going to be diving back into this crazy world, mostly because that makes a lot of sense. We also hope that a lot of characters are going to be back … but will Miss Huang be among them?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SEVERANCE reviews!

Well, at the end of this past episode, we saw the character depart Lumon to take on her new assignment at an “empathy center” off in Svalbard, which is located above Norway. It contains one of the northernmost communities in the entire world, which raises a lot of questions as to why she would be needed there at all.

Speaking to Decider, here is at least some of what Sarah Bock had to say about the end of her character’s story:

Before the strikes, there were different versions of the ending for this season. So this wasn’t the end, originally. And then when we came back, I got this script and I was like, “Whoa. This is weird. She’s doing more in this episode.” And then I thought, “Whoa! She’s going to Svalbard.” And then I looked up Svalbard, and I was like, “That looks awful.” [Laughs] But no, it really amplifies just how heartbreaking her presence in this story even is. First, she’s a child on the Severed Floor, which is so sad. And then now she’s being shipped off to another icy place all by herself, with no parents. And she was finally getting used to the Severed Floor and now she’s leaving again. I think it’s heartbreaking.

Despite this major exit, Bock does also indicate that she would be more than happy to come back if the opportunity arises:

Oh, of course. I would do anything. I love the team on Severance. So, yes!

Now, we’ll just have to wait and see if that happens…

Related – Check out some more scoop on Severance season 2 finale, including a teaser for what is ahead

Do you think we are going to see Miss Huang return on Severance season 3 down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







