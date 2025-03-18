The White Lotus season 3: Chloe actress on Saxon kiss scene

We know that there are a few conversation topics following this past The White Lotus season 3 episode, but what stands out the most? Well, it has to be the kiss between Saxon and his brother Lochlan a.k.a. Lochy.

How did all of this come about? Well, there was a lot of drinking, plus some pill-taking that Saxon is typically against. We know that Lochy has been trying to find himself all season, and it may not have to do with his brother exactly; instead, it could be more about his interest in men. However, there are no real answers on that yet.

What we do honestly want to focus on a little bit more here is rather simple, and that is Chloe’s role as an instigator in just about everything that night. She encourages madness, and she did not have anything close to the same reaction to the kiss that Chelsea did.

So what went into this reaction? Well, in a new interview with Vulture, here is what Charlotte Le Bon (who plays Chloe) had to say on the subject:

I think Chloe is deeply, deeply bored. There’s a void inside of her. She fills that void with partying, sex, and chaos. This kiss between the two brothers for her is just pure entertainment, which is obviously really evil when you think about it. She’s not attached to life — I don’t know how to say it. She’s just there. She’s just incarnated in this body to live the experience of life and she doesn’t really care about the rest.

Does this make Chloe one of the more wicked characters on this show? Well, everything about her is complicated. She may not be murderous in the way others are, but she clearly has no problem causing trouble. Yet, will her chaos lead to consequences as well?

What do you think is going to happen following this kiss on The White Lotus?

