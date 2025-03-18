Dune: Prophecy season 2 premiere date: A March 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn about a Dune: Prophecy season 2 premiere date between now and the end of March? We certainly would like to start hearing more buzz about the future of the show, and for so many different reasons.

First and foremost, though, let’s just go ahead and note that the prequel series is 100% coming back for more, and what is pretty smart about the way it is done is that it is not super-beholden to whatever happens when it comes to the movies. It can operate on its own schedule and do, more or less, whatever it chooses since it is set so far back — as long as they don’t change future canon, all is solid.

Now, this is where we do have to share some of the unfortunate news at this point: We have no clear indication that more news on Dune: Prophecy is coming anytime soon. After all, we basically know about HBO’s plan through the next year and a half at least; what we have learned through this is that they have no problem taking their time in order to ensure that the next batch of episodes are great.

Honestly, at this point we’d consider it lucky if we have news on a season 2 premiere date next March. Realistically, though, we may be waiting until late 2026 or even 2027 to see the show back. Not only will this take a long time to shoot, but you have to also remember that there is a sizable post-production that goes along with putting together some of the special effects.

If there’s one thing we know we are more excited about, it is Arrakis. How can we not be?

What do you most want to see on Dune: Prophecy season 2 when it does eventually premiere?

