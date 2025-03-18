Is St. Denis Medical, Night Court new tonight on NBC, 3/18/25?

Is St. Denis Medical new tonight on NBC? In this article, we’ll get more into that … but when also Night Court at the same time.

If you would love new installments of both of these shows, we should 100% start off by saying that we don’t blame you … but this is also where we have to say that they are each on break. If there is at least some sort of silver lining we can hand down here, it is the fact that (thankfully) this will be a short break in the action for both of them. There are not only new installments coming on March 25, but also April 1 at the same exact time!

So what can we say about what more is ahead here? Well, our suggestion here is to check out details for next week’s installments below…

St. Denis Medical season 1 episode 15, “Sometimes It’s Good to Be Cautious” – Bruce and Alex give conflicting medical advice to a young athlete; Joyce competes with Tiger Woods in her alumni magazine; Matt and Serena (almost) drop an unconscious patient.

Night Court season 3 episode 13, “A Few Good Hens” – Dan goes up against Julianne to defend the Wheelers and his professional reputation; Abby’s love life takes an exciting turn when she meets a handsome man in the courthouse, but there’s a catch.

In general, we of course tend to think that you are going to get a lot of laughs out of both of these installments, so there is no real need to worry about that!

As for the long-term future…

Let’s just start off here by noting that St. Denis Medical has already been renewed for another season, so you do not have to worry about that as of right now. The future for Night Court, however, does remain up in the air. If you want to see it back for more, here is your reminder to watch, stream, or tell your friends!

What do you want to see on St. Denis Medical and Night Court when the two of them return?

