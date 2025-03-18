FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 16 return date at CBS

After what you see tonight on CBS, why wouldn’t you want an FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 16 return date? We have that information for you within and beyond just that, a broader sense of what the future will hold for Dylan McDermott and the rest of the cast.

Unfortunately, what we do have to start off with here is sharing some of the bad news — namely, that there will not be an episode next week. This is also the case for the entirety of the franchise, so there is nothing in particular here that shifts it from the norm.

So when will this series be back? Expect more of Most Wanted moving into Tuesday, April 1 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. There are still a handful of episodes left, and the next one carries with it the title of “Toxic Behavior.” We tend to think that all of them are going to be full of the same sort of action, drama, and character development that you’ve come to expect.

The reason for the long hiatus here is tied to the fact that CBS does want there to be some new episodes on the air in May, as they tend to do with the vast majority of their programming. Now, the unfortunate thing with Most Wanted is that this could be the final season following the cancellation by the network. At the time of this writing, we have no real indicator that someone else is going to be picking either this show or FBI: International up, as nice as that would be.

Unfortunately, the reality here is that keeping spin-offs on the air for longer than six or seven seasons may not be viable anymore from a financial perspective — or, at least that’s how networks view it. We tend to think differently.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

