FBI: International season 4 episode 16 return date: ‘Little Angel’

Following what you see tonight on CBS, it makes a ton of sense to want an FBI: International season 4 episode 16 return date. Is it true that the show is canceled? Unfortunately yes, but we do still want to see it end in the best way possible.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here with the rather unfortunate news that there is no new episode in seven days. Like the rest of the franchise, we are going to be on a brief hiatus, and the plan is for it to come back on April 1.

So what can we say about that FBI: International episode at present? Not too much, as the only thing that is (tentatively) confirmed is the title of “Little Angel,” and even that could end up changing. There is no synopsis at present, but we do not think that the series is going to deviate too much from what we have seen over the years.

Is there still a chance of a revival?

In theory, anything is possible, but we do think it would take either a surge in the ratings or a massive cut in the budget for that to happen at CBS. Otherwise, you have to be reliant on another network swooping in and at present, we’ve heard nothing suggesting that this could be the case.

The unfortunate truth here is that in the modern smaller-budget era for network TV, you are going to see a lot of series run for between 4-7 seasons and that is it. The longer they go, the more expensive they tend to be … and you have to be a borderline smash to make that happen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

