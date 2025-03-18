Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 3/18/25?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? What can we say about its two spin-offs here in FBI: International and Most Wanted? We know that the franchise aired new episodes last week and just by virtue of that alone, the hope is that the network will keep it going.

Without further ado here now, let’s just go ahead and share the great news: You will have a chance to see new installments of all three of the shows tonight, and there will be action, drama, and also more of Nina’s family life.

Want to learn more? Then see synopses for all three shows below…

FBI season 7 episode 15, “Acolyte” – As Maggie and the team search for New York’s latest serial killer, the copycat method used by the murderer forces Maggie to seek help from Ray Distefano, the serial slasher she put behind bars, on FBI, Tuesday, March 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 4 episode 15,“They May Get Their Wish” – When a televangelist on the FBI’s most wanted list surfaces in Gibraltar to seek asylum, the Fly Team’s attempts to take him down hit a roadblock as they face political stonewalling upon arrival to the region. When the predatory preacher goes after the daughter of a disciple as his next target, the team must abandon protocol to intervene, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, March 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 15, “Four Bodies” – A string of late-night murders with the same M.O. sends the Fugitive Task Force on a hunt for a serial killer with ties to a radical feminist group. Meanwhile, Nina’s sister asks her for a big favor, causing a strain on Scola and Nina’s relationship, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for what else we know is coming…

For the time being, we should just note that there are no new episodes of the franchise slated for March 25. There will be another hiatus, but that’s something that we are going to get more into here soon.

Is there anything you want to see on FBI, plus Most Wanted and International on the air tonight?

