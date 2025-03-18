NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 14: ‘To Have and to Hold’

For those who are not currently aware as of this writing, you are going to see NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 14 on the air on March 24. So what more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, the title here of “To Have and to Hold” may actually make you think that we are on the cusp of something romantic. Now, rest assured that there could be something in that vein within this hour … but is that the only thing we’re going to have a chance to check out? Let’s just say that our answer to that is a little more complicated.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE WHITE LOTUS reviews!

To get a few more details all about what’s ahead, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 14 synopsis below:

“To Have and to Hold” – The team works the case of an investment advisor found dead shortly after her release from prison. Also, Mary Jo is left reeling by an unexpected development in her personal life, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Monday, March 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In general, we tend to think that this is one of those installments that is going to leave us in a spot that is really complicated on a number of different levels. First and foremost, why aren’t you telling anything more about Gibbs at this point? How does this tie into the larger themes of the season? Also, remember that the prequel does not have as many episodes this season as the flagship, meaning that we’re getting every single story we are for a really specific reason.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 14 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







