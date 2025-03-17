Survivor 48 episode 4 sneak peek: How Cedrek moves forward

As we get prepared to see Survivor 48 episode 4 arrive on CBS in a couple of days, we recognize that the Vula tribe is dire straits. There are only three of them left; not only that, but Cedrek literally voted for every eligible person at this past Tribal Council. He voted for Mary, but she played her shot in the dark. Then, he tried to rid of Sai before she convinced him to get rid of Justin instead.

So how is he set to move forward in the game on Wednesday night? Let’s just say that for now, things are going to get worse before they get better.

If you visit the link here, you can see a sneak preview for this particular episode that signals that you are going to have a chance to see Cedrek, Sai, and Mary take on a massive rainstorm while also dealing with the aftermath of Tribal Council. He is struggling but at the same time, maintains a measure of hope that

So what is the aftermath of this going to be?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that the tribe swap is coming and that alone should offer up a measure of hope to just about every single person in the game. For Cedrek, it means that he does have another opportunity, but it depends heavily on where he ends up and if someone is eager to work with him.

If there is one big thing that Vula has going for it right now, it is that they could just be numbers in a battle between Lagi and Civa. Also, we have seen multiple instances where these tribes picked apart early end up staying together until close to the end.

