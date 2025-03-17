The White Lotus season 3: Leslie Bibb on Sam Rockwell casting

Last night’s The White Lotus season 3 episode 5 carried with it a pretty unexpected surprise. After all, Sam Rockwell turned up! His character of Frank turned out to be hugely important to Rick, mostly due to the fact that they share a history and he could be useful in Rick’s revenge plan against Jim.

As for how Rockwell ended up on the show in the first place, we know an easy theory was that it may have been tied to his real-life partner Leslie Bibb, who is a major part of the show as Kate. As it turns out, though, the actress told Entertainment Weekly that she had little to do with him coming on board. At most, all she ended up doing was hearing about the offer right before it was sent out to her longtime love.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE WHITE LOTUS reviews!

Here is more of what Bibb noted about the casting process:

“…They came to me and they were like, ‘We’re going to offer this to Sam.’ I was on the treadmill and [producer] Dave Bernad came to me. But I was like, ‘Sam is wild as a buck. Listen, I don’t know what he’s going to do. He’s doing a movie in South Africa, he likes time to prep.’ And he was very nervous about that prep time.”

Ultimately, Sam clearly took the job and he was intricately involved in what has to be considered one of the most insane monologues in modern TV history. How else do you really describe something here he states how he eventually found Buddhism through various addictions and the need to feel like he always had something? It is easy the sort of thing that could net him a guest actor Emmy nomination a little bit later this summer.

Related – See more of what could be coming on The White Lotus season 3 this weekend

What did you think about the surprise Sam Rockwell casting on The White Lotus season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







