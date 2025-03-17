Is Extracted, Rescue: HI-Surf new tonight on Fox, 3/17?

Is Extracted new tonight on Fox? What can you also say about Rescue: HI-Surf at the same exact time? There is more to anticipate, given that we have not made it to the end of either season at the time of this writing.

Unfortunately, here is where we do have to sweep in here and share the news that we’re not that thrilled to report: The two series are off the air. Both are going to be off the air for at least a week.

Now, it does appear as though Rescue: HI-Surf and Extracted will return on March 24 with some more episodes and in the case of the former, we are in an interesting spot with the finale right around the corner.

If you want to see more of these shows long-term, the one bit of advice we can give you is pretty darn simple: Tell your friends to stream them during the hiatus! There is chance to catch up and watch live moving forward. Both represent to some extent what Fox wants out of their programming long-term: Original ideas that also have some DNA of shows that have come before. We do think that this is a blueprint that they want to follow with a lot of stuff moving forward, but whether or not these shows are a part of that remains to be seen.

Now, it is our hope that over the next several days, we are going to get at least some more details all about what lies ahead. The best thing that we can hope for is that there is going to be more to get excited about in advance. Isn’t this the best chance to build some numbers?

