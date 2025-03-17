Is The Neighborhood, Poppa’s House new tonight on CBS, 3/17?

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? After a week off the air, will both it and Poppa’s House officially be back? Just as you would imagine, there are a lot of different things to look forward to at present.

Without further ado, though, let’s just go ahead and get some of the bad news: Both of these comedies remain off the air. However, this is the final week that the two shows are on a break. The plan is for both of them to return on March 24, and we also know that March 31 will be another new installment, as well!

If you want to see more insight now on the next episode for both of these shows, take a look at the synopses below…

The Neighborhood season 7 episode 14, “Welcome to the Blowout” – Calvin spends a day babysitting Daphne. Also, Gemma and Dave worry about Grover’s high school applications, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, March 24 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Poppa’s House season 1 episode 14, “Melvin” – Poppa’s smooth-talking brother, Melvin (Marlon Wayans), rolls into town with a shady new get-rich-quick scheme, on the CBS Original series POPPA’S HOUSE, Monday, March 24 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Marlon Wayans guest stars as Melvin.

What is most interesting to note right now is that The Neighborhood has already been renewed for a season 8, and that will be the final chapter. Hopefully, we’ll get more of Poppa’s House, as well. There is value in consistency, after all!

