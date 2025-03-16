The Rookie season 7 spoilers: Bridget Regan returning as Monica

As we get prepared to see more of The Rookie season 7 on ABC, let’s go ahead and say this: More adversaries are on the way.

So, who are we talking about here in particular? Well, let’s just say that two characters in particular in Monica and Oscar could rear their heads before the season is over. We know that this is a show that does have its procedural elements but at the same time, the writers clearly know that there is value in bringing some people back here and there.

Speaking recently to TV Insider, star Nathan Fillion had the following to say about seeing some certain adversaries back, including the aforementioned character played by Bridget Regan:

“We’re going to revisit some villains that we’ve met in the past. Bridget, who plays Monica so very well. God, I just love hating that character. She’ll be back causing more trouble … And of course Matthew Glave who’s going to come in and play Oscar; he’s been around since Season 2. He’ll charm you. He will entertain you. He seems so funny and harmless, but do not turn your back lest he stab you literally. He will be back.”

What we do love about all of this for The Rookie in particular is that it represents the show 100% bringing back some really entertaining people regardless of what the future holds. We are still waiting for a season 8 renewal and this is the point where you do have to start worrying about the future of a show like this. We hope for at least one more season (if not more), but if we are closer to the end than the beginning, at least we’re getting to see some notable people along the way?

