Grosse Point Garden Society season 1 episode 5: ‘Pollination’

Following what you see tonight on NBC, do you want to know more about Grosse Point Garden Society season 1 episode 5? If so, we are more than happy to help by sharing a little more insight.

First and foremost, though, let’s note that there is another installment coming titled “Pollination,” not that we believe this to be all that much of a surprise to anyone out there. The goal for the network over the past few weeks is to try to air new episodes week after week in the effort to try and build an audience. As for whether or not that is working, let’s just say that is a totally different story. The live ratings so far have left a good bit to be desired, which we did unfortunately expect on some level. Just remember that this is a series that is airing in a traditionally tough timeslot for the network, and it is hard to manage that when you are not getting a lot of promotion.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s just get more into the story. Below, you can see the full Grosse Point Garden Society season 1 episode 5 synopsis with other news on what lies ahead:

03/23/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Catherine’s attempts to rebuild her marriage take a sexy turn. Brett’s love life explodes as Alice struggles to make sense of their relationship. Birdie’s friendship with Joel is tested. A loose end is revealed from the night of the murder. TV-14

The good news here is that if you are watching the show at this point, there is a chance that this is one of those episodes that is going to keep you excited. All of the characters have something major to do and beyond that, it does appear like you are going to get a lot of relationship drama. Are you ready to dive into that already?

What do you most want to see moving into Grosse Point Garden Society season 1 episode 5?

