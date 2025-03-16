Wednesday season 3 renewal: Jenna Ortega on current status

At the time of this writing, we know that there is no formal renewal for a Wednesday season 3 over at Netflix. However, isn’t it a sure thing?

Well, here is where we remind you first and foremost here that the first season shattered all sorts of records for the streaming service; while we know that it has been a long wait for season 2, we have no reason to think that the viewership is suddenly going to taper off. If you are the streaming service now, you probably want to do everything in your power to ensure that you don’t have the same sort of wait moving forward. At the very least, this is something that you are keeping in the back of your head.

Speaking in a new interview with Collider, star Jenna Ortega noted that the writers are at least starting to think about the future — a sign that there is some optimism towards a renewal already:

“I know that the writers are… With a show like that, you kind of want to get ahead of the game. So, I think that they’re kind of messing around and throwing out ideas.”

Our general sentiment is that a lot of early plans will be in place for a season 3 long before a renewal is announced just to streamline the process. Because of the time needed to make Wednesday and/or Ortega’s busy schedule, we do not think this will ever be more than a biannual show. Yet, it does feel like there does not need to be some sort of massive three-year wait moving forward and this is something for the entire team to strive towards. We’ll just have to wait and see what takes place behind the scenes.

