Suits LA season 1 episode 5 spoilers: ‘You’re on Your Own’

Following tonight’s big episode (and appearance from Harvey Specter), do you want to learn more about Suits LA season 1 episode 5? Well, let’s start by saying that “You’re on Your Own” could be an important episode for Ted Black across multiple timelines.

One of the things that the show is trying to do at this point in its run is effectively bridge the gap between two different time periods, even though we know that can be pretty complicated to pull off. We know that Ted is continuing to try to do his job in the present, while at the same time we’re learning more as to how he ended up where he is in the first place. At this point, we don’t tend to think that the format here is going to change anytime soon.

If you want to get some more insight now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Suits LA season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

Ted and Amanda attempt to thwart the prosecutor from having Lester’s wife testify; Kevin, Rick and Erica discover a problem with Lester’s story; in the past, Ted’s plans for his relationship with Samantha are complicated by his RICO case.

As for what is coming up beyond this episode, we know that there are still a number of stories still to come this season! However, at the same time there is no official greenlight for a season 2 as of yet and if you want it, you may need to be patient for a little while. NBC does not have to make a decision here until May and at this point, it feels like a coin flip. The live + same-day ratings are below what we thought a show from a big-name franchise would be. However, at the same time, you can argue

