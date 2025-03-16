The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 2: Back to the present

Tomorrow night on HBO, you are going to see The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 2 air. So what can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, it makes a great deal of sense to say that the show has already given us a flashback story for the season, which does of course raise the question as to if another one is coming. (After all, the flashback — all the way to the Civil War this time — happened so much earlier than expected!) As we move forward from here, our general feeling is that we’re going to spend more time in the present, which makes sense given that there is SO much to dive into and also characters we need to see come and go.

Below, you can check out the full The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 2 (“You Hurled Me Into the Depths, Into the Very Heart of the Seas”) synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

While preparing for a Give-a-Thon in honor of their late mother, the Gemstones reunite with Aimee-Leigh’s longtime best friend Lori.

Because this is the final season, we absolutely do think that every single storyline is going to have a sense of added weight to it. Not only that, but there is a good chance that we’re going to see some genuinely shocking events along the way. How could not be shocked about that, all things considered? If there is one thing that you should know at this point about Danny McBride, it is that he is always going to leave you wanting more … and we have a hard time imagining that this instance is going to be any different. (Oh, and of course there are going to be a lot of laughs as well.)

What do you most want to see moving into The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 2?

Are you glad that we are going to be getting more into the present now? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get all sorts of other updates.

