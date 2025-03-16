Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7: Could Coach Ben still return?

We know entering Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 that a lot of things are going to be different. After all, Coach Ben is gone, and some mysterious people have turned up in the wilderness. Are they bird-watchers, researchers, or something else entirely? That remains to be seen.

For the sake of this article, though, there is one simple question we want to pose: Is this the last time we are going to see Ben on the series? There is a case to be made that you can always bring him back for a dream sequence, especially since the show has found a way to do that already with Ella Purnell’s character of Jackie here and there.

Of course, Ben’s future is not something that Steven Krueger (who played the character) is willing to tease right now. For the time being, here is what the actor had to say to The Hollywood Reporter:

That’s part of the cool thing of this show, no character is ever truly gone forever. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see his face again. Either in flashbacks or maybe Ghost Ben and Misty [Christina Ricci] team up to solve crimes in the present day — Walter [Elijah Wood], Misty and Ghost Coach. I wouldn’t be surprised if this is not the last we’ve seen of good old Coach Ben.

We tend to think that if Ben is going to come in someone’s brain, he could easily haunt Shauna due to what she did with the trial. Meanwhile, you can also argue that he could also revisit Natalie in some way, but not necessarily to torment her. Remember that in a way, she released him and was able to offer up a sense of peace.

Do you think we are going to see Ben back in some form on Yellowjackets as we move forward?

