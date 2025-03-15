Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, March 15, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Of course, we would love nothing more than to be able to see more of the sketch show soon. Last week’s episode featuring Lady Gaga proved to be a great success across the board, and we’d argue that the majority of the 50th anniversary season has proven to be a big success.

Unfortunately, none of this means that we are going to be getting any more of the late-night institution tonight … and the same goes for next week, as well.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Based on where things currently stand, the earliest that we would expect to see Saturday Night Live back on the air is March 29, and we may have some time to wait even when it comes to confirmation on that. The series has yet to reveal the next host or musical guest, and hopefully that happens over the course of the next seven days.

As for who we’d like to see step into the spot, we do still think that it would be great to see an alumni who didn’t get enough opportunities to shine in the anniversary special — that at least makes the most sense given that otherwise, we’re not sure that any one other name stands out. One that we’re conscious of as a possibility is former host Travis Kelce, given that the NFL off-season is happening and he did a good job when he hosted the first time — and that was back before he was even dating Taylor Swift.

Of course, we’d love to see Bill Hader back given he was MIA at the 50th, but given some of the quotes that he surfaced about the anxiety he had while originally doing the show, we really think that comes down to whether or not he’d like to return at this point.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now regarding Saturday Night Live

What do you most want to see moving into the next Saturday Night Live episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







