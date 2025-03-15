Chicago Med season 10 episode 16 spoilers: Goodwin’s past…

You are going to be waiting a little while to see Chicago Med season 10 episode 16 arrive on NBC — do you want to learn more?

Well, the biggest thing to note right now is that this installment, titled “Poster Child,” is going to arrive on March 26. What makes it stand out? Well, let’s just note that this is actually a chance to dive deep into the past of Sharon Goodwin, back before she was in her current spot. This has been a huge season for the character when it comes to trials and tribulations but clearly, we are getting a reminder at this point that it is far from over.

Below, you can see the full Chicago Med season 10 episode 16 synopsis with some other insight on what is to come:

03/26/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : When her former patient returns to Med, Goodwin learns that time doesn’t heal all wounds. Frost and Charles treat a patient struggling with his sexuality. Lenox and Abrams work to save a woman who has been in a coma for 20 years. TV-14

Of course we tend to think that the Goodwin story takes top billing but at the same time, we do tend to think that there are probably some other plotlines that could stand out long-term. We’re not sure that the other plots are going to matter beyond what you see here, but that is what tends to happen within Chicago Med in general. You never quite know what plots are going to matter the most and in the end, isn’t that really a part of the show’s overall appeal? We tend to think so, all things considered.

