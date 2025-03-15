Yellowjackets season 3 spoilers: Who actually burned the cabin?

Coming out of this past episode of Yellowjackets season 3, of course we still have questions aplenty all about the cabin. Who is responsible for burning it down?

Yes, we know that technically, Ben “confessed” to Natalie that he was the one responsible for it. However, we feel like that was obviously a lie told by a man who was desperate to die. He had a moral code that he adhered to in a way few other characters did; it is the same reason why he did not end up eating one of the other characters.

So are we going to learn the truth about the cabin anytime soon? Well, in a new interview with Variety, actor Steven Krueger (who played Ben) actually gave a pretty interesting perspective:

I’m not entirely sure whether we are going to find out who burned down the cabin, or if anybody burned down the cabin. I have two different takes on it. One is my take as an actor and what I was working with internally throughout the season. I can tell you that, personally, I think Ben did burn down the cabin. That was his entire plan. The distinction is that he wasn’t actually trying to kill them. he kind of saw them descending into madness and infighting and saw that this was maybe going in a really bad direction. This was his way of waking them up and getting them to come together and reunite as a team. Obviously, a very dangerous game, but that was what I was working with internally because I just thought that was a little bit more interesting than, like, “Did I or didn’t I?” if I were an audience member just watching this objectively.

Of course, the thing is that even if Krueger was internally thinking this, it does not mean that the show goes this direction. We hope that we get an answer at some point, even if it is not until the end of the season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

