Percy Jackson and the Olympians renewed for season 3

Even though we have not heard any premiere date news Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 yet at Disney+, there is more to say.

After all, today the streaming service confirmed that you are going to be seeing a third season for the adaptation. This is a huge vote of confidence for the series, and the hope here is that this is going to enable the show to get back into production sooner rather than later. (Filming for season 2 recently concluded, and it is slated right now to premiere close to the end of the year.)

In a statement per Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what author Rick Riordan had to say about the show coming back:

“We’re so grateful to be continuing the story of Percy Jackson on Disney+. This third season will be new territory for the screen, bringing fan favorites like the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo to life for the first time … It’s a huge sign of commitment from Disney, and speaks volumes about the enthusiasm with which the fandom has embraced the TV show. Thank you, demigods worldwide!”

What makes the third season exciting is that it does mark an opportunity to bring some book material to a different medium for the first time, and it clearly shows that Disney loves what they have seen behind the scenes for season 2. What does make the Percy Jackson series so memorable is that it appeals at this point to multiple generations, a consequence of when some of the original stories first came out.

In the end, let’s hope for more action, more memorable characters, and beyond all of that, more chances to tap into some of the world of ancient mythology.

