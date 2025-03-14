The Bachelor co-showrunners exiting franchise, per report

As we get closer to the end of Grant Ellis’ time as The Bachelor, it looks like there may be some huge changes behind the scenes.

According to a new report coming in now from Deadline, co-showrunners Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner are both in the process of negotiating an exit with studio Warner Bros. TV. This comes on the heels of allegations weeks ago of a “toxic” working environment behind the scenes of the show. (The showrunners have denied the allegations through their attorney.)

So what does all of this mean? The impact of all of this on Grant’s season remains to be seen, mostly because the After the Final Rose special is still coming. It is possible that the show will get through that with its current regime and then make changes after the fact.

After all, consider the notion that Bachelor in Paradise already has a showrunner set for its upcoming season. Meanwhile, The Bachelorette is currently on pause for the time being, and that means that behind the scenes, there will be a chance to figure out some better plans for the future.

If we are to think about things right now in a big-picture sense, the #1 thing that we can say here is honestly rather simple: There need to be changes. What those are remains to be seen, but the current format of the main show has started to become reasonably stale. We think that a lot of the various notes and the editing are easy to predict, and there has to be something that can be done to give the greater Bachelor Nation world some sort of spark again. Is there a way to figure that out?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

