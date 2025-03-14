Is John Turturro leaving Severance after season 2 episode 9?

Following the events of Severance season 2 episode 9 on Apple TV+ this week, is there a chance that John Turturro is leaving the show? Could Irving actually be gone for good?

For the time being, here is at least some of what we can say. Irving was sent off aboard a train (with his dog) by Burt, who made some proclamations that for much of his life, he’s been a driver. Yet, at the same time, he does not even know where he is bringing people a lot of the time. (Or, that is what he is saying.)

There is an argument to be made here that we are seeing Burt actually doing his best here in order to get Irving out of town. Of course, you could also argue that he is bringing the character (who he had a romance with in Innie form) to his doom. That is why you can argue that we’ll never see this character again at all.

So is there still hope? Nothing is confirmed but speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Turturro himself said the following when asked if he’d be satisfied if this was the end of the Burt / Irving story:

No. And I don’t think it is. If someone wanted the story to be complete? It could be! But I think there’s so much more here.

Unfortunately, the truth is that Turturro himself doesn’t have a lot of say in such matters. In the end, it is going to be up to whatever creator Dan Erickson decides here. We do think that Irving is someone who will fight in some way as long as he is around to get answers. There is a reason why his Outie compiled all of the information that he did, right?

