SWAT season 8 episode 16 return date over at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get a SWAT season 8 episode 16 return date? Rest assured, we have you covered … though we wish we had more positive info to share after the initial cancellation.

Without further ado here, let’s get the bad news out of the way here at present: There is no installment of the Shemar Moore series on the air next week. The same goes for the week after. The plan here is for the series to return on the network come Friday, April 4. This is the same date that the rest of the CBS lineup in NCIS: Sydney and also Fire Country is scheduled to come back for more.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

So is there anything more that we can say at present? Well, let’s just note here that the title for the next installment is “Hail Mary,” and that in itself suggests that we could be seeing a dramatic and action-packed story like no other. Or, that’s at least what we want at this point.

As for the long-term future…

For the time being, let’s just say that we are expecting the SWAT series finale to arrive at some point in May. There may not be an official synopsis as to what lies ahead in it yet, but we hope that there is some closure — though there’s likely to be a loose end or two, as well.

After all, let’s just go ahead and note that there could still be a chance that Netflix, Prime Video, or someone else fights to pick the show up — though nothing is confirmed there. Reviving a canceled show is not one of those things that is easy to do; yet, at the same time, we’ve seen it happen a handful of times over the years.

What do you most want to see moving into SWAT season 8 episode 16 when it arrives on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







