NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 7 return date at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get an NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 7 return date? What about details on the story?

First and foremost, let’s kick things off here with the bad news: Because of the NCAA Tournament, there is no new episode in seven days. The same goes for the week after. The plan, at least for the time being, is for the series to air on Friday, April 4. The same goes for a lot of the shows that are a part on the network’s Friday-night lineup.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details on what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the full NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 7 (“Breathless”) synopsis per Rotten Tomatoes:

The suspicious death of a U.S. Navy chorister draws NCIS: Sydney into the world of obsessive fans, pop stars and earworms, as they learn how deadly the music business can be.

On paper, it feels like this episode could prove to be incredibly entertaining and beyond just that, we also do think that the music business can be a pretty darn tricky and dangerous place. We’ve seen that so many times before and what could make this story so hard for the team is that they are going into a place where they are all completely out of their element. How are they going to handle that?

If there is anything that we can say to give you a little more comfort through the rest of the season, it is noting that there is a season 3 coming and there is nothing to be worried about there.

In general, we do tend to think that there is going to be a lot of action and danger moving forward — in other news, some of what this show does best much of the time.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 7?

Have any bold predictions? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







