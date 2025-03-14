Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6: Steven Krueger on Ben’s fate

At some point on Yellowjackets season 3, we tend to think that a lot of people predicted the end of the road for Coach Ben Scott. Yet, we will admit that to a certain extent, the Showtime drama managed to trick us.

So how did they do that? Well, after we heard that Ben was meant to be the “bridge” for the team moving forward, we assumed that everyone would fight to keep him alive. This all led to Natalie end up taking him out as a mercy, as he was wasting away and also desperate to die.

While we know that characters dying in this world can be surprising, this one was not shocking at all for Steven Krueger. After all, he knew it was coming almost from the get-go!

Speaking to Deadline, the actor noted that because of his longstanding relationship with co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, he was aware from the get-go that his character would probably die in season 3. He then got even more insight before filming kicked off:

I mean, I knew this going into the season. Our showrunners did a really kind and generous thing, letting all the the actors know that would be dying off this season. I’ve been fortunate, or unfortunate enough, to experience a lot of shows where character deaths are pretty normal, and so this is just kind of part of the game, and I really appreciate that our creators were able to give us that heads up going into it.

Meanwhile, Lyle had nothing but positive things to say about working with Steven over time:

“I don’t think that fans and viewers totally appreciate just how intense the working relationship is, and particularly with Coach, just because we’ve known Steven Krueger for so long … We worked together on our very first episode of television we ever made, back in the Originals days, and he’s the best. We just love him so much, we will put him in any show we ever make.”

Are we going to miss Coach? 100% but who knows? There is a chance that the character turns up in a flashback or dream sequence.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

