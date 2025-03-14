Survivor 48 episode 4 spoilers: Another shocking Tribal Council?

As we look forward to Survivor 48 episode 4 on CBS next week, is there any way to top what we saw at the last Tribal Council?

First and foremost, we know that moving forward, the game is 100% going to be shaken up thanks to the presence of a Tripe Swap. That has already been confirmed and through that, you do not have to raise any further questions. This may be a great way for the remaining members of Luva to get another life in the game, but some of that may depend on where they land. It could also help someone like Star on Lagi, who was seemingly struggling to find her footing.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR videos!

No matter where certain people end up, one thing does actually feel rather clear: More craziness is coming. Below, you can see the full Survivor 48 episode 4 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

“The House Party’s Over” – An unexpected twist for the castaways sends the trajectory of their games into an all-new direction. An undercover alliance in the losing tribe leads to a shocking tribal council on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, March 19 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

By the end of this particular episode, it is our hope that we’re going to see another big blindside — mostly because that makes the game all the more fun! We don’t expect anything as weird as what happened to Justin, but what is great about this season at present is that there are so many great players that honestly, it will be sad to lose just about any of them.

Related – Get some more thoughts right now all about Survivor 50!

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 48 episode 4 when it arrives?

Have any specific hopes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! There are more updates ahead, so come back so you don’t miss them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







