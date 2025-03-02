Survivor 50: When will the next fan vote take place?

Earlier this week, CBS revealed the first fan vote for Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans, which is slated to air next year. In that poll, viewers had a chance to decide on everything from tribe colors to whether contestants would get rice to if there would be a fire-making competition at the final four.

We’ve known for a while that this would not be the only fan vote for the season but clearly, the producers are making us wait a while on some of the others. How long are we talking?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Well, here’s what we can say on that. Speaking to IGN, host / executive producer Jeff Probst indicated that there are at least four more “elements” that will be voted on:

“It’s our way of celebrating Survivor and also saying thank you to our fans for 25 years of loyalty … I’m very excited about this and it starts tonight with the premiere (and) our first four categories. Fans have a week to vote on it. Then there will be four more elements later in the season.”

Given when Survivor 50 needs to film, we do think that all of the fan votes will take place before season 48 is done. The only thing that we can confirm is not going to be voted on at this point is the cast, as Probst feels like it is not altogether fair to subject some of the show’s most legendary players to a vote like that. It was different for Second Chance, given that those were players who had only played once and were looking for a certain amount of redemption.

In the end, we really just hope that this season is as good as the hype makes it feel — but hype is also what makes it dangerous! It is hard to live up to all of that…

Related – Be sure to get more discussion on Survivor 50, including the fan vote that is currently taking place

What do you want to see voted on for Survivor 50?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







