Is Ryan Guzman leaving 9-1-1, Eddie Diaz for good?

Is Ryan Guzman leaving 9-1-1 and his character of Eddie Diaz following the events of Thursday night’s new episode?

Well, just from the vantage point of watching the show alone, we absolutely do get why you would be wondering about this. After all, just consider what we saw over the course of the hour! This is a plot where we saw Eddie officially move to Texas to be close to Christopher, while also having a heartfelt goodbye to Buck leading up to it. (Hey made him some protein-packed treats for the trip!)

Here is the good news: This is not the last time that you are going to see Eddie on 9-1-1. Yet, at the same time, could it be the last time that you see him in California? That’s the big question for now. Speaking to Decider, executive producer Tim Minear did confirm that “he’s got a great story in Texas in Episode 12,” so we can at least say that Eddie will be back in that context.

For the time being, we are going to continue to be hopeful that Eddie will be back in California eventually, but we do tend to think that a lot of that story-wise is going to depend heavily on what is going on with Christopher, and also whether or not the two want to come back out to the West Coast together. The thing that does make us the most hopeful at the moment is the simple fact that we are going to be seeing the character get a spotlight in Texas; if the plan was for Guzman to depart the show forever, the best way to do it would have been to have it happen tonight.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

